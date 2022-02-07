HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 10,734 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $213.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.60 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.27.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

