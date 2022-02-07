Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 731,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546,114 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $31,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Warner Music Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Warner Music Group by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Warner Music Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Warner Music Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $41.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

