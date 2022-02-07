HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 732 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4,401.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 42,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,690,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI opened at $414.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.37 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

