HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,960 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,873 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $584,770,000 after purchasing an additional 252,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH opened at $86.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.