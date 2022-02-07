HighTower Advisors LLC Has $20.59 Million Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,640 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $20,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COM stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18.

