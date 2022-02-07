Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

