M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after buying an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,191,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after buying an additional 320,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTB opened at $179.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

