VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,133,000 after purchasing an additional 152,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,452,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total transaction of $133,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,782 shares of company stock worth $10,568,155 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $218.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.05. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

