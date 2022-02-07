Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stake Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 76.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,463 shares of company stock worth $7,398,374. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

