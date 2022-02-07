Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

