Natixis Sells 236,572 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Natixis decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236,572 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PTC were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC by 46.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC opened at $115.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average is $123.37.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,364 shares of company stock worth $4,601,562 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

