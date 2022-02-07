Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 672.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 78.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $29.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.