Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.
Several research firms recently commented on FYBR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
