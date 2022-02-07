Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$15.97 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.97.
EFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
EFN opened at C$12.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 18.18. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$11.93 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.38.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.
