US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 1,388.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after buying an additional 153,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $205.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $174.07 and a one year high of $220.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

