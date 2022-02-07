Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 204.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.