Berenberg Bank Cuts M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 237

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 237 ($3.19) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MNG. Barclays dropped their price target on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 217 ($2.92) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 238 ($3.20).

LON MNG opened at GBX 214.37 ($2.88) on Friday. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 180.95 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.42). The stock has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 203.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

