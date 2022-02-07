Natixis Has $12.97 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Natixis decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,111 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $34.75 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

