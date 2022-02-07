Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 269,632 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,067,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $12.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $670.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.