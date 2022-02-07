Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 3,555 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 8.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

