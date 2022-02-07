Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 5,104 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,866,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,133,000 after buying an additional 350,773 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,157,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,971,000 after buying an additional 144,932 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after buying an additional 891,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 29.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,792,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,979,000 after buying an additional 641,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,293,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $20.31 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.