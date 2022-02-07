Natixis Makes New $12.72 Million Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Natixis acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $136.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.21. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.