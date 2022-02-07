Natixis Reduces Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,178 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 86.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 64.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of KSS opened at $59.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

