Natixis Invests $11.45 Million in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 228,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Redfin by 286.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Redfin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

RDFN stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,179 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

