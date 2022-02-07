Natixis Grows Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,168 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cerner were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after buying an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after buying an additional 651,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

