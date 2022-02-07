Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $61.86 on Monday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.