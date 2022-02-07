Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 209.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ICF International were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $91.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.72 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.69.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

