Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $28.44.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

