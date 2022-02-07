Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after buying an additional 542,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 27.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,179,000 after buying an additional 1,697,317 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,528,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,587,000 after buying an additional 259,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $118,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $37.23 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.