MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 42,080 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $195,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $172.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

