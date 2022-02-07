Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $36.00 at KeyCorp

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, cut their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.73.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Snap has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.