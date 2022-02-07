Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,658 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,062.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 374,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

