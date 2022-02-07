Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $132.00 at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $153.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.21.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 134.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $142.06.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 182.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.