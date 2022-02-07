Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after acquiring an additional 526,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,937 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,281,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.88 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

