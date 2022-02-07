Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 36,831 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after purchasing an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TechTarget by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TechTarget by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,776 shares of company stock worth $5,252,399. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.76. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

