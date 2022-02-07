Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $76.10 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

