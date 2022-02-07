Trexquant Investment LP Has $695,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $81.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

