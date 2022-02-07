Trexquant Investment LP Has $644,000 Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 35.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,506 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 460.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

