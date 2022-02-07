Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Itron by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $57.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 965.33 and a beta of 1.21. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

