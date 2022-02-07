Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 60 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Nasdaq by 56.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $178.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.31 and its 200 day moving average is $196.39. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.57 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

