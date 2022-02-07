Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $137.86 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.40 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

