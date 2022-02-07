Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) & Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Financial Contrast

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

65.6% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Atrion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bluejay Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 713.01%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than Atrion.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Atrion 20.58% 13.39% 12.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Atrion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$1.16 million N/A N/A Atrion $147.59 million 7.71 $32.12 million $17.70 35.71

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Summary

Atrion beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is based in ACTON, Mass.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.