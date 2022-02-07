Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,386,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $152,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.50%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

