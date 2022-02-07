Trexquant Investment LP Has $732,000 Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $37,016,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 91.7% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 2,175,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 953,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSC opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

