Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $394.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $353.00 to $350.00.

1/19/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $332.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $380.00.

1/18/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $345.00.

1/18/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $350.00.

1/11/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/4/2022 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $376.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

12/15/2021 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $281.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

