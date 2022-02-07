Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/31/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $394.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $353.00 to $350.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $332.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $380.00.
- 1/18/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $345.00.
- 1/18/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $350.00.
- 1/11/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/4/2022 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $376.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.
- 12/15/2021 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of SHW opened at $281.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
