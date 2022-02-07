JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 615 ($8.27) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEZ. Citigroup raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.16) to GBX 495 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.21) to GBX 531 ($7.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 490 ($6.59) to GBX 600 ($8.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 483.44 ($6.50).

Get Beazley alerts:

BEZ stock opened at GBX 486.90 ($6.55) on Monday. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 507.80 ($6.83). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 456.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 415.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.