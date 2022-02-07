Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.53) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.30).

Get Compass Group alerts:

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,721 ($23.14) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,626.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,546.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,369.50 ($18.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,797 ($24.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.71 billion and a PE ratio of 85.88.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.54), for a total value of £48,040.32 ($64,587.68).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.