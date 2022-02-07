Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $16,860,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $955,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $2,737,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $387,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

