Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $32.09 Million Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $32,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 20.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 23.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 3.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth about $270,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.30. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.3307 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

