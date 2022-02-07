Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 91,500 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $29,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

BMRN stock opened at $88.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

